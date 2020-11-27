Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

