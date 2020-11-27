Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 9,419 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,419 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 942,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 43,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Huber Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

NYSE:OMC opened at $64.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.80.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

