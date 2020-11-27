Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 16,661 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 30.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,594 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,661 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $73,104.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,106 shares of company stock valued at $691,806 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.20.

Autodesk stock opened at $271.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $282.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 716.92%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

