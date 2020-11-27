Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,233 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $113.04 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,587 shares in the company, valued at $20,230,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,613,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,588 shares of company stock worth $15,017,159. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

