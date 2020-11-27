Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 29,280 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $76.79. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.