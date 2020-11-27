Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Equifax by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $166.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.59. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

