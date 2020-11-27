Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 767 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,586,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Copart by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 165,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Copart by 15.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 30,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Copart by 8.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 383,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $114.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.71 and its 200-day moving average is $98.85. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.