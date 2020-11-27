Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 55,353 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 182.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 55,353 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 829,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A stock opened at $114.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $118.96.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $115,010.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,340,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,151 shares of company stock worth $1,360,818 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.