Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 37,874 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,874 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 76.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $94.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.16. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $4,972,211.53. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $941,159.80. Insiders sold a total of 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

