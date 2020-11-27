Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 242,038 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 951.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 242,038 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.10% of WestRock worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 130.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,069,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,761 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 122.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 880.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,309,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,533,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after buying an additional 1,057,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $45.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

