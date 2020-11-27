Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 18,769 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,769 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,738 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,376 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Dominion Energy by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,842,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,761,000 after acquiring an additional 984,185 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $77,592,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,771,051,000 after acquiring an additional 541,649 shares during the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D opened at $79.41 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,970.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average is $80.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.