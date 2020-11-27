Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 1,689 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 26.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,209 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROK opened at $256.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.54.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

