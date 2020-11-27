Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122,412 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Fiserv by 104.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 248.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,983 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $114.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.59. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.