Cibc World Markets Corp Has $8.95 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prologis by 9.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,926,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,942,000 after purchasing an additional 411,389 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.82 and a 200-day moving average of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.