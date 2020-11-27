Cibc World Markets Corp Has $8.13 Million Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Anthem by 91.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477,208 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Anthem by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,843,000 after buying an additional 417,300 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Anthem by 245.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 557,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,720,000 after buying an additional 396,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2,232.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after buying an additional 283,961 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.94.

Shares of ANTM opened at $309.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.93 and a 200-day moving average of $280.12. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $338.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

