Cibc World Markets Corp Has $10.07 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,425 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,126,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in MetLife by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in MetLife by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 24,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

MET stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

