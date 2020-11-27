Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,601,000 after purchasing an additional 686,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,923,000 after acquiring an additional 834,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 535.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,398,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 102.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,796,000 after purchasing an additional 677,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,867,765.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $148.15 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.46.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

