Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TROW. Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.67.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $145.04 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

