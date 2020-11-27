Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 99,137 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,137 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.10% of Albemarle worth $9,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 109.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 44,514 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Albemarle by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 26.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Albemarle by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.04.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 237,771 shares of company stock valued at $28,424,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $134.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.18. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $137.71.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.