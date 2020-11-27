Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 75,762 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,762 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $1,077,951.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,077,435.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 422,704 shares of company stock worth $34,299,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $84.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

