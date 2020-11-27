Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 67,775 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 136.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,775 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.8% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $3,560,282.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,431 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CERN stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.16. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

