Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 2,993 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 28.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 528.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Shares of RSG opened at $97.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. Republic Services’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.