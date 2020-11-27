Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 11,458 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $444.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $454.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

