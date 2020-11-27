Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 11,385 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth $52,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 2,421 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $483,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,998.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,965 shares of company stock worth $1,494,760 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $248.95 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $251.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.68. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KLA from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

