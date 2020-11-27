Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 61.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 25,313 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 42.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KSU shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.52.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KSU opened at $189.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

