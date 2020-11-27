Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 175.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,911 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter valued at $2,972,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 10.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.8% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.23.

NYSE CLX opened at $200.75 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $146.65 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.26.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,893,347. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

