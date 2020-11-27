Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 41,440 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,440 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 269.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 78.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Altria Group stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

