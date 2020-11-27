Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 28,855 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,290 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,855 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,433,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959,290 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $179,589,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 225.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock worth $130,532,000 after buying an additional 2,646,790 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,091,000 after buying an additional 2,520,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $39,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.