CIBC Raises West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Price Target to C$88.00

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank raised West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$86.33.

Shares of TSE:WFT opened at C$72.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.90. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$21.60 and a 12 month high of C$76.14.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

