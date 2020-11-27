Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $149.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.29.

Chubb stock opened at $152.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.28 and a 200-day moving average of $126.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. Chubb has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,031 shares of company stock valued at $21,697,079 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

