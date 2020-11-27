Chimpion (BNANA) Price Hits $1.50

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00008832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. Chimpion has a market cap of $47.46 million and approximately $397,667.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00027719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00165301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00945045 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00247953 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00494939 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00174861 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

