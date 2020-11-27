Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chimera Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.06.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 14,215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.