Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) shares rose 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 2,135,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 549,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

CHMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chiasma in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chiasma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Get Chiasma alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMA. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Chiasma by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 23,187 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chiasma by 264.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chiasma by 11.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 221,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 21,936 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chiasma during the third quarter valued at $1,505,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chiasma by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.