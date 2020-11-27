Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist Securiti lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

NYSE CVX opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $172.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.98.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after buying an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

