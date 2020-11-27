Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Chemung Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Shares of CHMG opened at $34.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $45.77.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.52. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 54,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.