Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Trading Up 5.6%

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) shares shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.32 and last traded at $72.57. 3,973,189 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 2,855,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.73.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.76, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.58.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $167,213.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 160,257 shares in the company, valued at $11,841,389.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $1,855,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,027,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,317,898.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,600 shares of company stock worth $9,427,158 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

