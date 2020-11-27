Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.15.

Shares of CHKP opened at $119.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $130.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

