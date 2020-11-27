Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

CHEK opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. The company has a market cap of $18.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.56. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.37.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company engaging in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. The company was founded by Yoav Kimchy in April 2005 and is headquartered in Isfiya, Israel.

