ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director Sells $699,500.00 in Stock

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $699,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,731.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

M Scot Wingo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $760,650.00.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $22.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $419.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.12.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 670,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 99,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 111,582 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 123,447 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 173,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 60,636 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

