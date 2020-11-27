CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association which provides banking products and services principally in the United States. It offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, mortgage and other financial services. CF Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Central Federal Corporation, is based in OH, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered CF Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CF Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

CFBK opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.94. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 5.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFBK. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 321.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 267,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 204,333 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in CF Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in CF Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

