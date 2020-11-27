CertiK (CTK) Market Cap Achieves $24.52 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a market capitalization of $24.52 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00006038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00027719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00165301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00945045 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00247953 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00494939 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00174861 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 100,336,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,974,125 tokens. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.