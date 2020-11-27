Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPYYY. ValuEngine lowered Centrica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centrica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centrica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Centrica from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of CPYYY opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. Centrica has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

