Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

CENTA stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

