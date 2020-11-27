Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Cellular Biomedicine Group alerts:

Shares of CBMG opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $362.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.25).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBMG. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 602.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 44,299 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,708,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.