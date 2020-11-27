Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CPCAY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of CPCAY opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

