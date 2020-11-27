Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Ci Capital restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.38.

CBIO opened at $5.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.13. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $453,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $245,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 14,694.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 159,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $888,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

