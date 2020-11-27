Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) Shares Gap Up to $352.00

Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $352.00, but opened at $370.00. Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) shares last traded at $354.50, with a volume of 87,451 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $147.48 million and a PE ratio of 42.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 326.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 345.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.57 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L)’s payout ratio is currently 180.72%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Cooke purchased 3,000 shares of Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £9,840 ($12,856.02).

Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) Company Profile (LON:CGS)

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

