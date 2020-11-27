Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading 6.2% Higher

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s share price traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.70. 3,609,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 4,540,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAVA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a market cap of $196.96 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 213,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,758.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 876,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,867.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Remi Barbier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,855 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,219.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 233,719 shares of company stock worth $1,657,959 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,319,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at $1,439,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 117,796 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.