Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Trading Up 5.5%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.35. 389,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 838,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,350,000. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

