Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

CARR opened at $38.61 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

